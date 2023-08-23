SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture has released an aerial spraying notification for Wicomico County just a day after a mosquito pool tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
According to the Department, spraying is set for tonight, August 23rd, weather permitting. Neighbors can expect a white twin engine plane with red and blue stripes overhead this evening. The craft will reportedly fly at a 300 to 500 foot altitude in the area of Johnson Road, Mt. Olive Road, and Spearin Road.
The insecticide, known as Trumpet, contains Naled and is planned to be sprayed at 1 fluid ounce per acre over 4,600 acres, the department says. The Department also assures people, pets, and livestock do not need to leave the treated area.
EEE was also recently detected in a mosquito pool in Worcester County. The disease can prove fatal to horses and cause serious illness in humans.