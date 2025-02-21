WALLOPS ISLAND, VA—The private sector aerospace company Rocket Lab USA is calling on Maryland lawmakers to create a more business-friendly environment to support future development.
Rocket Lab completed its first launch mission from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore in 2023. A Rocket Lab representative addressed members of the Eastern Shore Delegation during their weekly meeting Friday.
"Wallops is perhaps the only U.S. vertical launch spaceport right now with the availability to grow," Rocket Lab Director of State and Local Operations Jennifer Goodrum said, noting that launch sites in California and Florida are reaching capacity. "It really could be a fantastic opportunity in the region ahead, particularly if the infrastructure could expand."
State Delegate Wayne Hartman, who represents Wicomico and Worcester counties, said he sees the space flight industry as a priority for the region's economic development.
"There are so many private sector jobs that are needed to support what's going on between Goddard and Wallops that there's huge economic opportunity for Maryland right now," Delegate Hartman said.
Delegate Hartman said Maryland can no longer rely on the federal government to provide jobs for the state amid ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to trim the federal workforce.
Chair of the Eastern Shore Delegation Christopher T. Adams said that the Maryland General Assembly must make policy changes to capitalize on Wallops Island's potential.
"Maryland is and should be doing everything they can, whether executive order or whether it's tax policy," Delegate Adams said. "Planning and zoning and permitting and all those things, these are all the policies that private sector businesses need to say yes to Maryland."
Rocket Lab currently manufactures some technology in Middle River, Maryland. Goodrum said the company would like to relocate some of its manufacturing to Wallops, eliminating transport logistics before launches.