SALISBURY, Md.- A project proposed on a piece of land off of Owen Branch Road in Salisbury Maryland may have hit a road bump. The Maryland Department of Agriculture granted a company called Earthcare, LLC over two million dollars for to build a facility that would turn chicken litter into a product that Earthcare, LLC said would reduce nutrient runoff and provide soil health benefits. In a statement to WBOC, said "The Maryland Department of Agriculture is no longer involved in the Earth Care, LLC, gasification project. Their concept is promising, and we encourage them to reapply in the future when they are more prepared to move forward with the project."
Opponents to the project like Monica Brooks from the Wicomico County NAACP said this project would pollute the air for neighbors in Salisbury living near the proposed spot.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture did not say the project was dead, but that now Earthcare, LLC would have find funding elsewhere for the project to continue. WBOC reached out to Earthcare, LLC who said it did not want to comment on the project until it spoke with those against the project.