LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced their plans for two all-way stops at intersections in Lewes.
DelDOT says Robinsonville Road at Cedar Grove Road and SR 23 (Beaver Dam Road) at Dairy Farm Road will be receiving all-way stop conversions. Installation is slated between Monday, February 12th through Thursday, February 15th, weather permitting.
Installation of the stops will require intermittent lane closures, according to DelDOT, and drivers are asked to slow down in work zones and expect minor delays.
More information on these and other projects can be found on DelDOT’s website here.