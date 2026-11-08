HALLWOOD, Va. - A home was destroyed after a fire late Saturday night in Accomack County.
The Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company says before arriving to the scene on Savannah Road in Hallwood, crews could see an orange glow from the fire over the trees at the beginning of the road.
This made them call for additional tankers before getting there.
The first crew on scene from Bloxom Vol. Fire immediately started working to suppress the fire. Officials say they deployed hose lines, protected nearby exposures, and contained spot fires that were spreading towards the surrounding wooded area.
There was also a camper on the property that caught fire. Crews had to be careful because the camper was underneath overhead power lines, creating a potential electrical hazard. They say A&N Electric Cooperative was able to disconnect the power, allowing firefighters to continue safely.
There was another exposure concern with bamboo growing between the home on fire and another neighboring structure, which crews worked to protect.
Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company says it took almost three hours to fight the fire and leave the scene Sunday morning.
The person who called in the fire told Bloxom fire officials they believed the home had been abandoned for awhile.H
Saxis Vol. Fire & Rescue, Parksley Vol. Fire Co., New Church Vol. Fire & Rescue Co., Atlantic Vol. Fire and Rescue Co., Tasley Vol. Fire Co., and Pocomoke City Vol. Fire Co. all responded and assisted during the incident.