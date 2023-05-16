MILFORD, Del. - An alleged assault of a Royal Farms employee earlier this month has led to the arrest of two people from Dover, according to the Milford Police Department.
On May 1st, just before 5 p.m., police say an unknown man and woman became disorderly with a store employee at the Royal Farms on Silicato Parkway. The two suspects reportedly threw merchandise at the employee as the situation escalated. Then, the unknown male allegedly jumped over the counter and assaulted the worker, resulting in injuries.
Police investigation revealed the suspects as Nevis Gregory, 32, and Amber Lewis, 25, both of Dover. On May 9th, authorities located Gregory and Lewis and took them into custody.
Gregory has been charged with Assault 3rd Degree, Conspiracy 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief Under $1000 and Disorderly Conduct. Lewis has been charged with Offensive Touching, Conspiracy 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief Under $1000 and Disorderly Conduct. Both also received a no contact order with the victim and Royal Farms.
Gregory and Lewis were released on their own recognizance and ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.