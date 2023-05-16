Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.