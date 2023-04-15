Allen Historical Society Museum Opens

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Allen Historical Society opened its public museum and headquarters on Apr. 15.
The historical society held a special opening for a new public museum located at 3430 Allen Road, Allen.
According to the historical society, the building was originally constructed for Eliza Huffington in 1883 and went through several owners before eventually being damaged by a fire in 2007. The society reportedly purchased the building in Jan. 2009.
The museum will serve the purpose of preserving and enhancing the history and culture of the village of Allen, while providing educational opportunities for residents and visitors.
The society says the museum will be open to the public on the following days:
- Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm
- Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm
- Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm
- Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm
- Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm
- Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm
- Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm
- Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm
Additional dates to be announced by the museum later in 2023.
The Allen Historical Society also says they will try to accommodate request to open the museum on other dates and times. depending on the availability of their docents.