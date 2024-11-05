MARYLAND - The pivotal race for one of Maryland's two U.S. Senate seats has been decided in Tuesday's 2024 General Election.
The Associated Press has called the election in favor of Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat, over former Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan.
Alsobrooks has been elected to take outgoing Democratic Senator Ben Cardin's seat in the Senate.
Hogan faced a difficult battle against Alsobrooks, with no Republican winning a U.S. Senate seat for Maryland in over 40 years.
At the time the election was called, Alsobrooks had a reported 882,659.