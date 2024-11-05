Alsobrooks Win

MARYLAND - The pivotal race for one of Maryland's two U.S. Senate seats has been decided in Tuesday's 2024 General Election.

The Associated Press has called the election in favor of Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat, over former Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan.

Alsobrooks has been elected to take outgoing Democratic Senator Ben Cardin's seat in the Senate.

Hogan faced a difficult battle against Alsobrooks, with no Republican winning a U.S. Senate seat for Maryland in over 40 years.

At the time the election was called, Alsobrooks had a reported 882,659.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

