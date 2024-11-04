MARYLAND - For the first time in years, Maryland is at the center of a pivotal U.S. Senate race, one that could help determine which party controls the chamber. The contest to fill the seat vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin has been closely fought and costly, landing among the top five most expensive Senate races this cycle, according to OpenSecrets, a watchdog tracking campaign spending.
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat, is running against former two-term Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican. Both are vying for their first legislative position after serving as executives. Alsobrooks has positioned herself as an advocate for working families, reflecting on her upbringing as the daughter of a receptionist and a car salesman. “I want to fight for families like my family,” she said during a campaign event at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. “So many in our state and in our country are working hard every day to afford the cost of living and create opportunities for their children.”
Hogan, who recently visited Salisbury on the campaign trail, emphasized his desire to bring a fresh approach to Washington. “I'm really concerned about the direction of the country,” Hogan said. “It wasn’t because I was looking for a job or a title, but I really thought I could make a difference.”
The campaign has been marred by allegations against both candidates. CNN reported that Alsobrooks improperly claimed tax deductions on properties in Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Meanwhile, Time Magazine reported that clients of Hogan’s real estate firm benefited from his decisions while he was in office. Both campaigns have downplayed the allegations.
As it stands, Democrats hold a narrow majority with 51 seats in the U.S. Senate, while Republicans hold 49. With Democrats defending more seats than Republicans this cycle, the outcome of this race could tip the balance of power.
Alsobrooks stressed the importance of a Democratic majority in supporting the policy agenda of Kamala Harris, should she win the presidency. “Kamala Harris is going to need a majority in the Senate so that she can get things done, so every bit of her policy won’t be blocked,” Alsobrooks said.
Hogan, however, promised he wouldn’t automatically side with Senate Republicans. “She’s going to vote straight down the line for every far-left Democratic proposal that comes down the pike, and I’m willing to stand up to my party or the other party when I think they’re wrong,” he said.
Maryland is a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans two-to-one. If Hogan wins, he would be the first Republican to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate in nearly four decades.