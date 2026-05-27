WORCESTER COUNTY– Maryland's Department of Natural Resources unveiled amenity upgrades at Assateague State Park ahead of the summer season.
The renovations include new bathrooms, changing stations, slip-resistant flooring, improved lighting and all-new fixtures, according to DNR.
Officials also installed 12 brand new ADA-accessible boardwalk showers for beachgoers to rinse off as they leave the sand.
Assateague State Park's day use area is open daily from 7 a.m. to sunset. For more information, visit Maryland DNR's Park Status Dashboard or the park website.