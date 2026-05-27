New Assateague Island State Park Showers

Maryland DNR installed 12 new ADA-accessible showers along the boardwalk at Assateague State Park ahead of the summer season.

 Maryland DNR

WORCESTER COUNTY– Maryland's Department of Natural Resources unveiled amenity upgrades at Assateague State Park ahead of the summer season.

The renovations include new bathrooms, changing stations, slip-resistant flooring, improved lighting and all-new fixtures, according to DNR.

Officials also installed 12 brand new ADA-accessible boardwalk showers for beachgoers to rinse off as they leave the sand.

Assateague State Park's day use area is open daily from 7 a.m. to sunset. For more information, visit Maryland DNR's Park Status Dashboard or the park website.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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