OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Ocean City leaders have implemented new restrictions for short-term rentals. Now, a non-profit named Homeless & Human tells WBOC it believes this could free up much-needed housing in the resort town.
Ocean City, with its 10-mile-long beach and active boardwalk, is a popular destination for summer travelers, many of whom turn to short-term rentals when booking their stay.
Sabrina Barger-Turner, President and CEO of Homeless & Human said that has created a higher demand for properties that mainly function as short-term rentals.
"It reduces the overall supply of residential and rental property that's available," said Barger-Turner.
So, Barger-Turner hopes the town's new restrictions, which will require longer stays for guests, can turn the tide, even if the rules create nothing more than a ripple.
"If short-term rentals must exist, I'd love to be able to see some cohesion where we put hardworking people into those homes in the off-seasons," said Barger-Turner.
That idea is being acted upon and has been for quite some time.
Ken Argot, Executive Director of Diakonia, a homeless shelter in Ocean City, said they work with several landlords to secure part-time housing.
"It at least gets us to get somebody in a place, they can stay there while we work on a more supportive permanent housing plan," said Argot. "It's the give and take of living in a resort area."
Argot also said this can be a tricky topic, given the supply and demand for housing, especially when that housing is within walking distance to the beach.
"The fact is that you're in a resort town, anybody would love to live in Ocean City," said Argot. "The idea is that we got to find those places around us that are affordable, that are close to jobs, that have transportation to jobs."
Short-term rentals, potentially offering up as much opportunity as they are taking away.