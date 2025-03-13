KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 8, Destiny Alioa got out of her car next to Killens Pond, attempting to guide a duck back to safety. Moments later, Alioa was hit by a car and knocked unconscious.
According to Delaware State Police, the car hit Alioa at approximately 1:13 a.m., stopped briefly, then drove off.
DSP is still searching for the car, which the agency believes to be a silver KIA SUV or a similar-looking car.
Miraculously, just five days later, Alioa was in good enough condition to meet WBOC at Killens Pond, walk around the scene of the horrifying incident and tell us her story.
"So I saw the duck and I, you know, put my car in the shoulder over here," said Alioa. "I approached the duck and my job was to keep the duck safe, which I did."
As Alioa tried to guide the duck back towards the water and away from traffic, she was recording, and she kept recording until she was hit.
In the video, you can hear Alioa tell the duck "there's a car coming." A few seconds later, her friend can be heard frantically yelling, "Watch out, watch out!". You can then hear the car coming into contact with Alioa.
She tells WBOC she suffered a concussion, bruises to her shoulder and head and a few nasty scrapes around her eye and on her knees. Considering what could have happened, Alicia said she is happy to be alive.
"I'm grateful, very grateful, got a purpose to serve I guess, had some angels with me for sure," said Alioa.
She also said she has no ill will towards the driver.
"I mean I can't really be hateful towards somebody, because, it's just not in my nature," said Alioa.
Still, the family wants answers. Alioa's brother, Nathaniel, posted the video of the terrifying incident on Facebook, asking people to come forward with any information.
So far, the video has been shared more than 3,000 times, and Nathaniel said it has surpassed 1,000,000 views.
"Somebody's going to see it; I mean, regardless, you should definitely do the right thing," said Nathaniel, hoping the driver will come forward under their own discretion. "Especially when, you know, there was somebody that could've been potentially killed."
DSP is asking anybody with information to contact Trooper Dangerfield at DSP Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454.