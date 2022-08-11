FEDERALSBURG -- The Maryland Department of the Environment released a draft discharge permit for a proposed indoor salmon farm in Federalsburg that has some environmentalists concerned. Aquacon, the Norwegian company who would own the farm, wants to dump 2.3 million gallons of water every day into the Marshyhope Creek.
"The biggest thing to understand is that the size and scale of this operation is way ahead of it's time, in terms of the technology they're using isn't proven to work," said Matt Pluta of ShoreRiver.
One of the concerns is dumping water at that volume could disrupt the natural habitat of the Atlantic Sturgeon.
"The preferred habitat for sturgeon is sort of rocky gravel bottom, and that's exactly what the Marshyhope has," said Pluta. "So by adding such a big discharge that is going to add a lot of flow to the river, we may expect that bottom substrate of that river to wash away."
The Marshyhope Creek is the only known spawning point for Atlantic sturgeon in Maryland, so disrupting their habitat could have long-lasting negative impacts on the species as a whole.
The Maryland Department of the Environment did provide a comment to WBOC via their spokesman Jay Apperson, which stated "the draft discharge permit included numerous safeguards to protect the environment and downstream aquatic life."
Even with the outrage from environmentalists, some benefits could come from this plan, in the form of more jobs and a boost to the local economy in Federalsburg.
"One of the things it obviously presents is jobs," said Larry DiRe, the Town Manager of Federalsburg.
The farm would bring in a potential 120 jobs, at a varying level of pay, primarily in technical and scientific job fields. More jobs is something people in Federalsburg are excited about.
"I think it's good for Federalsburg, it's a small town, we need more jobs, and I think it's a good opportunity," said Richard Willis.
David Williams, who also lives in Federalsburg, agreed.
"Definitely put them in business, get the jobs here, let them happen, I love my salmon," said Williams.
The possibility of added jobs is enticing, but DiRe said people in Federalsburg voiced valid concerns at the public hearing regarding the environmental impacts on August 10th. Citizens were persuasive enough that the Maryland Department of the Environment extended the public comment period until October 17th.