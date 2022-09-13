A storm rolled through Rehoboth in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 13th. It left behind plenty of property damage and left hundreds without power. Most of the damage occurred in neighborhoods, and any damage the downtown area sustained was minimal.
A tree through the back of one home, a smashed car, and broken power lines made up most of the property damage. One person who was without power after the storm says it left as quick as it came, but it caused a lot of chaos in the short time it was over Rehoboth.
"I was getting ready to go to the gym and then the storm got worse and about 5:15am, it really, really turned for the worst," said Bob Dieterly.
Dieterly says as the storm got worse, the wind picked up and he and his wife could hear objects flying into their roof.
"We heard some trees going down, pine cones flying around, and then we came out took a look outside, it was tough to see cuz the rain was horizontal, but it sure looked like my neighbors car had something on it," said Dieterly.
Dieterly's neighbor, Jerry Capone, did unfortunately have something on his car.
"I looked outside and I could see a red light, and I thought boy the emergency crews are here already, but instead it was my car," said Capone.
Crews were out in Rehoboth Beach helping to clean up and get those who lost power their electricity back. They were also chopping up any fallen trees and clearing debris from yards.
As the clean up continues, people are trying to remain positive.
"It's nice out, it's Rehoboth, it's a great place to be, so we'll do okay," said Dieterly.
That clean up process could take a few days, or even weeks depending on the severity of the damage.