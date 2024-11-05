MARYLAND - Serving for over 20 years, Maryland's U.S. Representative for the First Congressional District Andy Harris has won reelection, according to the Associated Press.
Harris, a Republican, is a former Navy Reserve officer and previously served in the Maryland State Senate before taking on his long-time role representing Maryland in the U.S. legislator.
On November 5th, 2024, Harris defeated Democratic challenger Blane Miller. Miller faced an uphill battle in the district, with Harris last winning reelection in 2022 by an 11-point lead despite a redistricting that made the race slightly more competitive.
As of the time the race was called, Harris was named the victor with 62.1% of the vote.