Andy Harris Winner

MARYLAND - Serving for over 20 years, Maryland's U.S. Representative for the First Congressional District Andy Harris has won reelection, according to the Associated Press.

Harris, a Republican, is a former Navy Reserve officer and previously served in the Maryland State Senate before taking on his long-time role representing Maryland in the U.S. legislator.

On November 5th, 2024, Harris defeated Democratic challenger Blane Miller. Miller faced an uphill battle in the district, with Harris last winning reelection in 2022 by an 11-point lead despite a redistricting that made the race slightly more competitive.

As of the time the race was called, Harris was named the victor with 62.1% of the vote.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

