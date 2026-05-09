GEORGETOWN, Del. – Angela Townsend was elected Georgetown’s next mayor Saturday, defeating two challengers, according to unofficial election results released by the town.
Townsend received 512 votes, or about 75% of the total vote. Itzel Hernandez finished with 133 votes, while Geoffrey Walker received 38 votes.
Townsend previously served on the Georgetown Town Council and narrowly lost to Mayor Bill West by 34 votes in the 2024 election. She will now succeed West, who chose not to seek reelection after serving 12 years in office.
In the Ward 3 council race, Michael Briggs, president of the Georgetown Fire Department, defeated incumbent Eric Evans with 533 votes, or about 81% of the total vote. Evans received 128 votes.
Meanwhile, Penuel Barrett ran unopposed for the Ward 4 seat.
A total of 683 votes were cast in the mayoral race, while 661 ballots were cast in the Ward 3 contest. The results remain unofficial pending certification by election officials.