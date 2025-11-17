HURLOCK, M.d. - An accidental fire started by a heat lamp destroyed the side of a house and nearby sheds in Hurlock Nov. 17, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office.
Fire officials say the fire on Cabin Ridge Road started in a chicken coop built off a small shed near the house. A heat lamp was being used to keep the chickens warm, got too close to the bedding, and caught on fire.
All the chickens survived.
They say no one was home at the time, and a neighbor discovered the fire. Officials say the neighbor opened the door to let the dogs out before they were overcome with smoke or heat.
They say one of the dogs ran away and had not been found by the time investigators cleared the scene.
The primary responding fire department was the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department. Officials say one person was transported from the scene for smoke inhalation treatment. They estimate the property damage to be at $200,000 and content loss to be $100,000.