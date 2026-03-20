DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. – Authorities are investigating a reported case of animal cruelty and neglect in Dorchester County following the execution of a search warrant Friday.
According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies – along with Dorchester County Dog Control and a Maryland-certified veterinary specialist – responded to the 6800 block of Gravel Branch Road on March 20 after receiving complaints about animal conditions on the property.
Officials said multiple animals and livestock – including horses and goats – were located and evaluated by a veterinarian. Authorities determined the animals did not need to be removed, but said recommendations for proper care were given.
Investigators said one horse was found dead on the property. A second horse was euthanized by a veterinarian due to pre-existing injuries.
The sheriff’s office said it is working with veterinary professionals and consulting with the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office as it considers possible charges.
The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information has been released.