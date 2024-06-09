MILTON, DE - A Anne Arundel County man was arrested following a police chase in Sussex County on Saturday.
The Delaware State Police say on Saturday, June 8th, around 11:16pm, a black 2007 Ford Ranger was observed by troopers on patrol as it was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. DSP say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed with no headlights on.
Troopers initiated a traffic, however, the Ford did not stop and continued northbound in an aggressive manner. As the Ford approached the intersection with Sylvan Acres Road in Milton, officials say the vehicle exited the roadway onto the median, overturned multiple times, and came to a stop in the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway.
DSP say the driver was ejected from the window while the Ford overturned and was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released for non life-threatening injuries.
According to Delaware State Police, an 18-year-old man from Pasadena, Maryland, was charged with "Disregarding a Police Officer, Driver Under the Influence of Alcohol Under 21, Aggressive Driving, Driving Vehicle at an Unreasonable Speed, Failure to have Lights on when Required, Failure to use Turn Signal - 4 counts, and Possession of Personal use Quantity Marijuana Under 21".