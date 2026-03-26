LEWES, Del. - The Overfalls Lightship Foundation and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry announce the date for the annual celebration of Lewes Maritime Day, which will also mark the opening of the Lightship Overfalls for the season.
Lewes Maritime Day began as part of National Maritime Day, recognized on May 22 each year. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Canalfront Park. Beginning with an opening ceremony, the celebration will feature exhibits, arts and crafts, demonstrations, ship tours and boat rides.
“Lewes has a rich maritime history – one worth celebrating, and this day gives the public plenty of interesting exhibits and fun things to do that remind us in Lewes of whence we came- the sea,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
This free event is open to all community members, and organizers are searching for exhibitors to attend.
Exhibitors are able to sell merchandise or raise money for their organizations. They are expected to bring their own equipment for a 10-by-10-foot space, such as tables, chairs, signage and tents.
The theme for vendors each year is maritime or nautical related, but it is not required. Lewes Maritime Day has hosted a variety of businesses, organizations and groups including but not limited to bait & tackle shops, boating organizations, maritime museums, crafters and artisans, face painters, tour groups, libraries, churches, food trucks, musicians and banks.
Event organizers are also looking for sponsors and have stated that those who donate at least $500 will be featured in the program and on the Lightship Overfalls website for one year.
For those interested in participating, sponsoring or volunteering with event preparation, email lewes.maritime.day@overfalls.org.