DOVER, Del. - A new proposal to ban a new set of plastics was proposed in the Delaware General Assembly on Thursday.
The proposal, called Senate Bill 263, would ban beverage container rings (also called "six-pack rings"), as well as other plastics and plastic wrap (such as the plastic used in cases of bottled water) used to package drink containers.
Suzanne Thurman explained the damage these plastics do to the ocean environment when they break down.
"[The] harm comes in the form of entanglement for all manner of creatures, and especially for marine animals, and they will also mistake it for food and ingest it, and then that becomes an impaction issue in their stomachs, often leading to death," Thurman said.
Thurman also noted that some of that plastic material can make its way into human food sources.
In Lewes, opinions about another plastic ban were mostly positive, but some neighbors expressed concerns about what another ban could cost.
"We're already getting nailed pretty hard with inflation, lower middle class, and upper class for that matter. But if it can help the environment, great. Come up with a reasonable alternative," said Jerry O'Neill of Rehoboth Beach.
Other neighbors said they wouldn't mind paying a little more.
"I think it's a great idea. I mean, if we can help solve some of the problems in our environment, I think we should change," said Matthew Krolczyk of Millsboro. "Even if it's going to cost us a few pennies here and there, it's a good idea."
A Lewes neighbor said that another ban is not the solution to the plastic problem.
"I think we just need to be more responsible in our disposal of it so that it doesn't get into the water system and into the oceans," said Mary Leach.
Anticipating possible future legislation, Thurman said some beverage manufacturers are already testing new packaging materials that use more environmentally friendly plant fibers.
Senate Bill 263 is currently in the Senate Environment, Energy, and Transportation Committee.
Should it become law, the proposed ban would go into effect on July 1, 2025.