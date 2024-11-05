DELAWARE - Lisa Blunt Rochester has been named the victor in the race for Delaware's U.S. Senate seat in Tuesday's election according to the Associated Press.
Though no votes have been tallied on the AP website, the Associated Press says they make such calls when the AP VoteCast at poll close shows at least a 15 percentage point lead for a candidate.
A U.S. Representative for Delaware since 2017, Blunt Rochester will now take over for outgoing long-time Senator Tom Carper.
Blunt Rochester defeated Republican challenger Eric Hansen in the 2024 General Election showdown, as well as independent Mike Katz. She is the first woman and first Black person to represent the First State in the Senate.
In a statement Tuesday, Blunt Rochester said the following:
"I stand here tonight humbled and with a heart filled with gratitude to 'God' AND the 'people of Delaware' for the trust you have placed in me."
"Bright hope is a nation coming back together again, undeterred by our challenges, buoyed by our faith not our fears, inspired to put aside our differences following the platinum rule to 'treat our neighbors as they want to be treated,'” Blunt Rochester continued.
Blunt Rochester has served as Delaware's single representative in the U.S. House for four terms.