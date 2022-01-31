SALISBURY, Md. - A fire Monday morning on East Church street is putting new emphasis on the importance of clearing snow from hydrants. Although crews had access to the hydrant, the frigid temperatures caused the hydrant to freeze. Firefighters had to use a flare to thaw out the hydrant, unscrew the caps, and gain access. Salisbury Fire Deputy Chief Darrin Scott says battling fires in the winter poses multiple safety risks.
“We have to worry about us falling, responding to the call, it slows our response. We don't get there as fast as we normally would, but also firefighters get wet. So now they are cold and we have to keep rotating crews in and out,” Scott said.
Three firefighters were injured in Monday’s fire and some of the injuries were due to icy conditions. Oliver Alkire with the Maryland Fire Marshal’s office says slipping and falling is just one issue first responders face, in the winter.
“Not only do they have to worry about slips, trips and falls they have to worry about trying to remain warm and also sometimes they have to worry about the hose lines or just icy conditions they may encounter,” Alkire said.
The apartment was vacant and the three firefighters who were injured are expected to be ok. Officials say to keep three feet of space on each side of the hydrant so first responders can locate it more easily and connect hoses in case of emergency.