SALISBURY, MD - Maryland’s Appellate Court has ruled against Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano in a lengthy dispute with the County Council over the hiring of the county's Assistant Director of Administration.
The legal clash between the executive and council began after Giordano introduced Matthew Leitzel as her appointment to the position of Assistant Director of Administration in 2023. While over 30 of Giordano’s appointments were approved, Council President John Cannon said at the time the council could not move forward with Leitzel’s appointment.
“The consensus of the County Council was not to move forward with the appointment of [Mr. Leitzel] as Assistant Director of Administration introduced to the Council during the Closed Session,” the council wrote to Giordano following a closed session in April 2023, according to court documents.
Despite not receiving confirmation from the County Council, Giordano announced Leitzel would assume the role of Assistant Director of Administration on June 26, 2023, claiming he had been approved through the council’s inaction. In response, the County Council introduced legislation that removed funding for the position.
Giordano then filed a complaint in circuit court seeking to reverse the council’s decision and restore funding, claiming the council had violated Wicomico County’s charter. In November of 2023, a Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge sided with Giordano. The council appealed to the circuit court, arguing the judgement had been based on an incorrect version of the County Charter. That request ultimately failed. The issue then escalated to Appellate Court.
On March 5, 2025, the Maryland Appellate Court issued its ruling reversing the Circuit Court’s decision.
In its conclusion, the Appellate Court ruled Leitzel was not confirmed as Assistant Director of Administration though he has been in the position since June 26, 2023. The court also ruled Wicomico County Council’s bill eliminating the funding for the position was lawful.
According to the Wicomico County Council Administrator, Leitzel’s salary for Fiscal Year 2025 is listed at $132,300. The Council says it will now weigh recovering the funds on behalf of Wicomico County taxpayers and explore whether there was a misappropriation of funds. In its ruling, the Appellate Court notes that Leitzel, though not confirmed, is entitled to his salary up to the effective date of their ruling.
“The Wicomico County Council appreciates the Appellate Court’s thorough review and decision, which upholds the proper procedural process for executive appointments under the Wicomico County Charter,” the County Council said in a statement Thursday in response to the ruling.
In a statement also released Thursday, Giordano's office accused the council of "political spectacle" and said Leitzel resigned weeks ago.
"The County Council’s attempt to sensationalize this issue and mislead the public with accusations of financial mismanagement is both irresponsible and deceptive," Giordano's office said. "Instead of focusing on governance and serving the citizens of Wicomico County with integrity, the Council has chosen to engage in political grandstanding."