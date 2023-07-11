SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano says the county council violated the county charter in it's process of denying two of her appointments. The two positions that were denied were the Assistant Director of Administration and the Acting Director of Public Works. For private personnel reasons, council President John Cannon could not explain why the two people were denied, but Cannon pointed out the council approved over 30 other appointments.
"[The council] met him on April 18th in a closed session, per their request and wrote an email to me saying they couldn't come to a consensus," said Giordano.
Cannon says the council could not move forward with the appointment. Cannon said he was made aware that Giordano had hired the two new staff members a few weeks later.
"It wasn't until a few weeks later all of a sudden the announcement was made the promotion was granted and there was a new hire... which took the council by surprise," said Cannon.
So Cannon and the council moved to pause funding to the departments so that the new employees could not be compensated.
Giordano argues that the council in working against the charter and that she will take the council to court.
"Why they feel the need to overstep in every aspect we have had enough, the citizens have had enough my office has had enough," said Giordano.
Cannon says that request by Giordano for an attorney has been put in a work session for discussion... which will be next Tuesday the 18th. In the meantime, the council sent out letters informing the county executive to "cease and desist" in Wicomico County.