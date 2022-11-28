The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Wicomico County will be accepting applications from December 5th at 12pm to December 22nd at 12pm.
Following a reorganization within the program, only 2 agencies will be accepting and processing applications, Shore Up!, and Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services. If you previously applied, or got previous assistance with Habitat for Humanity and need assistance again, please go to one of the two agencies listed above and let them know you were a prior Habitat client.
Application will be accepted online using the online application system at: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-WICOMICOMD/Participant or paper applications can be completed and dropped off at;
Shore Up!: 520 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD
Phone Number: 410-749-1142
Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services: 560 Riverside Drive, Suite A102 Salisbury, MD-
Phone Number: 410-543-4626
Over 2 years, Wicomico County has expended approximately $19 million in ERAP funds awarded by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
For more information on this program, please use the below link:
https://www.wicomicocounty.org/728/Emergency-Rental-Assistance-Program