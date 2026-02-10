SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury’s City Council is under new leadership following an unexpected reorganization on Monday night.
April Jackson replaced Angela Blake as Council President during a legislative session meeting on Feb. 9 after councilwoman Melissa Holland called for a reorganization of the council. Jackson was serving as the council’s vice president when she was nominated. She has also previously served as council president.
Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor conducted the reorganization process in which any councilmember could be nominated for president. Councilwoman Michele Gregory nominated Angela Blake to retain her position, while Holland nominated Jackson.
Blake and Jackson both voted for themselves in the ensuing roll call, with three votes needed to assume the council presidency. Councilwoman Gregory voted for Blake, while Councilwomen Holland and Dashiell threw their support behind Jackson, giving Jackson the 3-2 vote needed to assume the role of president.
For her first responsibility as president, Jackson then oversaw the nomination and election of a new council vice president. Gregory again nominated Blake for the role, but Councilwoman Sharon Dashiell won the vote, again in a 3-2 split.
“In a way I was totally taken by surprise this evening, being back in this position,” Jackson said. “But I’m here. I hope to be one of the best presidents you’ve ever had.”