Archaeologists Find Artifacts From Enslaved People At Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - History is unearthed at Harriet Tubman's birthplace in Dorchester County.
More than 200 artifacts found in the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge were unveiled Tuesday. Archaeologists say they are hints of a different age on Delmarva.
Acres of land on Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge are unveiling treasures.
Archaeologists recovered items of pottery, buttons, animal bones, coins, and a heart-shaped perfume bottle stopper.
Chief archaeologist of the dig, Dr. Julie Schablitsky, says it's like a trip back in time. She says, "the way this brings us closer to history is those are the facts are tangible. You can touch it with your hands. It's almost the best way to time travel, and so being able to hold artifacts that have not been touched for 200 years helps you identify with those people who lived here."
The intact artifacts from Thompson Farm gave a glimpse of life from when slaves and Tubman lived there.
Douglas Mitchell and Ernestine Tina Martin Wyatt are descendants of Harriet Tubman and Ben Ross. They were also on the archaeological site and they say finding these artifacts was magical.
"To connect with the past, in a tactile way to touch the very soil that Tubman and the other Ross family members are enchanting. The blood, sweat, and tears in that soil and to walk amongst that 200 years later was quite a connection," says Mitchell.
Wyatt added, "it's so great to be able to see those things that they used when they unearthed them because the last time they used them was probably when she [Harriet Tubman] was there. When she [Dr. Schablitsky] was digging them up, they were the last to use them"
There's more digging and research to do on the site. Dr. Schablitsky says they hope to display the findings at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park within 2 years.