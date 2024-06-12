CAPE HENLOPEN, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the ongoing closure of the end of the Cape Henlopen Fishing Pier as structural repairs are conducted.
According to DNREC, the last 145 feet of the 1,300-foot fishing pier will be closed as repairs are underway. In addition, certain closed-off sections along the side of the pier will be inaccessible along with two designated “no standing zones,” DNREC says. The portion of the pier was closed in November 2023 as part of an annual engineering review.
DNREC says that review, now complete, evaluated the entire structure of the pier including a dive team assessment of the pilings. Repairs are estimated close to $1 million and are expected to last three to six months once funding is acquired.
“Though the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation has completed repair projects to the CHSP pier over the last 15 years, the pier has lasted well beyond its life expectancy,” DNREC says.