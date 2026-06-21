SEAFORD, Del. - DSP say they have an arrest warrant for a 36-year-old Georgetown man for vehicular assault, DUI, and other charges after he allegedly injured a driver after multiple hit-and-runs Friday night in Seaford.
Police say there was a report of a hit-and-run on Old Furnace Road near Middleford Road around 7:30 p.m. They say a Jeep was driving on Middleford Road at the same time a Ford was stopped on Old Furnace Road. As the Jeep turned onto Old Furnace Road, it crossed into the other lane and side-swiped the Ford.
After that crash, police say the Jeep continued to speed down Old Furnace Road. They say when it reached the intersection at Coverdale Road, it backed into a Toyota. They say the Jeep then drove around the traffic and continued.
As the Jeep approached Cokesbury Road, it crossed into the other lane and crashed head-on with a Ford.
The driver of the Ford, a 20-year-old man from Seaford was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, her passengers, the driver of the Ford, and his passenger, were not hurt.
Troopers identified the driver of the Jeep as Angel Morales-Ortiz and say they saw multiple signs of impairment. He was flown by DSP to an area hospital with serious injuries.
They say during a search of the Jeep, troopers found multiple open containers of alcohol. They also say his license was suspended.
When he is released from the hospital, DSP say he will be charged with the following:
- Vehicular Assault 1st degree (felony)
- Leaving the scene of a property collision accident, 2 counts
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Multiple related traffic offenses