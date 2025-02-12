MILFORD, DE- Tuesday’s snowstorm blanketed Milford with nine inches of snow, catching many off guard. But thanks to quick action by road crews and warmer temperatures, the city is recovering faster than expected.
For some, the snowfall was just another winter day, but for newcomers like Julio Villa, who recently moved from Florida, it was a surprise.
"I was really surprised because I always thought most of the snow goes to the Upper North, like New York and Pennsylvania. I never thought we were going to get this much snow here."
Navigating the snowy roads was the biggest challenge for Villa, who is unfamiliar with driving in such conditions.
"I'm really afraid to drive in snow. Today, I’m out because I have a doctor's appointment, but that’s the only reason why I’m out."
Road crews worked overnight to clear streets, and many residents, including Jocelynn Johnson, noticed the improvement.
“It’s a lot better than last time. The roads were completely cleared, and they feel a lot safer to drive on."
Main roads and neighborhoods are mostly clear in Milford, with a noticeable improvement in conditions compared to the previous storm.
With the worst of the storm behind them, many neighbors, such as Paul Anthony, are focused on cleanup.
"I already started working on clearing the driveway and sidewalks around the house. I do have a snow blower, so it made life a little easier for me. And, other than that, I cleared a spot for the dog, and, you know, we've been just going about business as usual.”
As the snow begins to melt, Milford is returning to normal, making the most of the winter weather before it fades away.