OCEAN PINES, Md. -- Saturday's close call could have drastically changed America. It highlighted the extreme political divide this country is experiencing, but some people on Delmarva are hoping it will bring our nation closer together.
On Monday at 6:00 p.m., the Worcester County Veteran's Memorial Foundation is hosting a prayer service. It is being held at the veteran's memorial in Ocean Pines on Route 589. Organizers expect it to last for 45 minutes and are advising people to bring chairs and umbrellas to stay out of the sun.
Several clergy members are expected to speak and deliver a message of unity.
However, when we spoke to people on Monday ahead of the prayer service, we learned that not everybody is convinced an assassination attempt is the key to easing the tensions between Republicans and Democrats.
Backtrack to Saturday, July 13th, and in front of a packed crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, former president Donald Trump came within an inch of losing his life.
For many American's, seeing and hearing gunshots directed at a presidential candidate was shocking.
"An attempt to kill anyone regardless of who they are and regardless of what political spectrum you all under or on, it's a bad thing to try and take someone's life," said Mathew Barnhart.
As the shock from Saturday's shooting slowly fades, people on Delmarva are hoping it can be a catalyst for unity. Marie Gilmore, President of the Worcester County Veteran's Memorial Foundation, said it starts at the top.
"I think that both the former president Trump and President Biden need to both tamp down the rhetoric," said Gilmore. "They need to bring it back down to the issues, let people decide on the issues."
In a post on Truth Social on Sunday night, Trump posted "UNITE AMERICA!".
On the same night, President Biden addressed the American people.
"While we may disagree, we are not enemies. We're neighbors, we're friends, co-workers, citizens, and most importantly we are fellow Americans," said President Biden.
While both candidates seem to be embracing the message of unity, people we spoke with on Monday aren't so sure that is what's on the horizon.
"I really think it's something that's just going to divide us even more," said Jatoria Nock. "This election itself is already dividing us as a country but for something like that to happen is really now going to just drive a wedge between people."
As assassination attempt on a former president has some neighbors questioning the future of politics in America.