ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - Assateague Island National Seashore is slated to begin a $2.5 million water line replacement project in October to improve water pressure and reliability.
The National Park Service says the project is funded by Assateague Island recreation fee revenue. Officials say it will reinvest visitor fees directly back into essential park infrastructure and improve the visitor experience.
They say the existing water system was built in the '90s and does not meet visitor level demands anymore.
They also add they do not expect any road closures while the project is completed, but campground loops will close on a rolling basis, starting in early November. Officials say the campground will remain open, but capacity will be reduced.