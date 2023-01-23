ASSATEAGUE ISLAND-Both the Life of the Marsh and Life of the Forest trails and parking areas will be closed temporarily on Assateague Island. The National Park Service sent the reminder via their Facebook page. The trails will remain closed while the boardwalks and overlooks are being reconstructed. The NPS warns entering these areas is a hazard. The NPS says both trails are scheduled to reopen in March.
Assateague Island Trails Closed for Construction
Tags
Chaz Gill
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today