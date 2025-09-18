LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln on Thursday morning that seriously injured a 66-year-old man.
Police say they were called to a home on Fleatown Road on reports of a shooting on Sept. 18 at about 6:20 a.m. The ensuing investigation, according to authorities, revealed that an unknown suspect entered the home through an unlocked door and shot the 66-year-old victim in the chest while he was sleeping.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
DSP says the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-752-3794.