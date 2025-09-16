CRISFIELD, Md. - City of Crisfield officials have confirmed that a search for a woman last seen near the Somers Cove Marina has come to a tragic conclusion.
Officials said Theresa Vandenberg and her husband sailed into the marina over the weekend for the Marine Trawler Owner Association gathering. Vandenberg was last seen heading to her boat on E pier, according to the Somers Cove Marina’s Facebook page. Officials say she never arrived.
Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, Crisfield officials said they had located Vandenberg, but said the search did not have the outcome they had hoped for.
"Our condolences to her husband Tom and their families," a social media post from Crisfield reads.
Authorities later confirmed that Vandenberg was found dead on land near the water, not in the water. Officials said no foul play is suspected. Her body is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine an exact cause of death.
Crisfield officials say Marina staff, fire, ambulance, police, Somerset County Sheriff, DNR, MSP and dive teams from Salisbury and Sharptown were all involved in the search for Vandenberg Monday night. Crisfield Mayor Darlene Taylor said on Sep. 16 that the search had resumed Tuesday morning.
