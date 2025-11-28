DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say they are investigating a burglary at the Brookdale Assisted Living facility.
Police say the victim's apartment is being renovated, and at some point overnight between Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, an unknown suspect broke in. They say the suspect entered through a window, stole some of the victim's things, and left.
The Brookdale Assisted Living facility is located in Dover on 150 Saulsbury Rd.
They say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department.