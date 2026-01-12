DOVER, Del. - Delmarva Power is asking state regulators for a significant electric rate hike that could raise monthly bills for customers across Delaware, according to the Delaware Public Advocate.
On Dec. 9, 2025, the Public Advocate says Delmarva Power & Light filed an application with the Delaware Public Service Commission requesting a $67.8 million increase in base-rate revenue compared to rates approved in 2024.
Under Delaware law, utilities are allowed to put new rates into effect on an interim basis while a case is reviewed. If approved for interim use, Delmarva’s new base rates would take effect July 9, 2026, subject to refund depending on the outcome of the case. Separately, new electric supply rates are already scheduled to take effect June 1, 2026.
Of the $67.8 million increase Delmarva is seeking, $44.6 million would be new revenue, according to the Public Advocate’s office. Officials say the remaining $23.2 million is revenue customers are already paying through Distribution System Improvement Charge rates. The Public Advocate says Delmarva Power is also proposing to raise the monthly customer charge from $13.50 to $15.94.
This marks Delmarva’s third base rate case in roughly five years, according to state officials. Since 2020, the utility has sought a combined $160 million in additional annual revenue, though regulators have approved significantly less than requested. Delmarva previously sought a multi-year rate plan but later withdrew that proposal.
Delmarva estimates that a typical non-space-heating customer using about 810 kilowatt-hours per month would see an average increase of $6.42 per month — roughly a 4.1% increase to the total bill. That estimate, however, does not include DSIC charges or other costs that have climbed in recent years, such as electric supply and regional capacity costs.
The Division of the Public Advocate says the impact could be much larger when compared directly to the base rates approved in the last case. According to the agency, a non-space-heating customer using about 830 kilowatt-hours per month could see base rates rise by $9.30 per month, a 16.2% increase. For space-heating customers using about 1,054 kilowatt-hours, the increase could reach $15.63 per month, or nearly 24%.
“If granted by the Commission, this request would significantly increase electricity bills for Delmarva customers, at the same time they are already being squeezed by other rising costs,” said Jameson Tweedie, Delaware’s Public Advocate. He also criticized Delmarva’s request for a 10.5% return on equity, calling it a “non-starter” amid what he described as an affordability crisis.
Delmarva argues the additional revenue is needed to support reliable and affordable service, pointing to investments made to strengthen and modernize the electric grid. The Public Advocate’s office says it will closely review those claims and the necessity of the proposed spending.
The application also includes a proposal for a new income-based discount for customers enrolled in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or the Delaware Energy Assistance Program. While the Public Advocate supports efforts to reduce utility costs for low-income customers, the office says it will work to ensure those discounts do not shift higher costs onto other residential and small commercial customers.
A separate Delmarva proposal seeking cost recovery for energy efficiency and affordability programs will be handled in another regulatory docket. The Public Advocate says those programs can help lower bills but will be scrutinized to ensure they benefit customers and the electric system as a whole.
The rate request will now move through a formal review process, including hearings before a hearing examiner, before ultimately going before the Public Service Commission with a decision expected in late 2026.
WBOC reached out to Delmarva Power on Monday for a response to the Public Advocate's press release. A spokesperson provided the following statement:
We understand that costs are continuing to rise for families and businesses, and Delmarva Power is reinforcing our commitment to Delaware residents and businesses through our two most recent filings. The programs we are proposing and investments we are making in the grid are designed to support customer affordability while investing in critical infrastructure to meet Delaware’s growing energy demands. These proposed programs and investments have been designed with our customers at the forefront, and to deliver the reliable energy they expect and deserve. The proposed Affordability and Load Flexibility Portfolio in our recent filing will help reduce the stress and impact customers are facing from rising energy supply costs through incentives that help customers change how and when they use energy. The proposed programs can help participating customers save between $60 to $100 annually on their bills and result in $13 million in annual net benefits for all Delmarva Power customers.
Since the company's last rate review, which covers the period from July 2023 to June 2026, Delmarva Power will have spent $480 million in critical capital investments to the local energy delivery system to improve system performance, enhance resiliency, and improve service reliability. Because of these investments, Delmarva Power customers across Delaware have experienced a 47 percent decrease in outages over the last ten years.
We remain committed to helping customers manage their energy use, lower their bills and offer a wide set of tools and support for customers, including our Customer Relief Fund, My Account and Bill Support.