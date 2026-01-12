SMYRNA, Del. - An out-of-state truck driver arrested in Smyrna on child sexual abuse material charges has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, police received multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that long haul trucker David Morrison had uploaded or attempted to upload child pornography on various digital accounts. Morrison was found working in Smyrna, and federal investigators searched his truck.
Prosecutors say they found about 164 media files containing CSAM on Morrison’s phone, including the depiction of sexual exploitation of infants and toddlers. A minor relative of Morrison was also identified in some of the files, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. That relative would later confirm Morrsion sexually abused her between the ages of 6 and 11.
On Jan. 8, Morrison was sentenced to 327 months of imprisonment followed by a decade of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender following his release from prison.
“David Morrison’s conduct was calculated, predatory, and caused profound harm to a vulnerable child. Homeland Security Investigations will never stop pursuing those who exploit children, whether they hide online or operate in plain sight,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia, Eric D. McLoughlin. “This sentence underscores the strength of our partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, whose prosecutors worked tirelessly alongside our agents to ensure justice was served. Together, we remain committed to identifying these predators, removing them from our communities, and seeking justice for survivors.”