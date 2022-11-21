SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating an attempted arson that occurred at a Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses in Salisbury early Monday morning.
According to the Maryland Fire Marshal's Office it happened at around 4 a.m. when someone set off some type of "incendiary device" at the building located on Parker Road in Salisbury.
Officials say the fire burned itself out at the rear of the building, where church members found the scorch marks this morning.
Deputy state fire marshals say the rear door to the church was burned, with damages estimated at $500.
Officials have also identified a vehicle of interest.
Anyone with information on this fire or the vehicle is asked to call deputy state fire marshals at 410-713-3780.