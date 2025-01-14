QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD - Sheriffs are warning the public about a scam sending fraudulent text messages posing as a road toll collection service.
On Jan. 14, the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office made a Facebook post warning people about a "Smishing Scam" in the area. The scammers reportedly send a text claiming the victim has an outstanding toll balance and are at risk of a late fee.
If you receive a text like this, authorities say it is important that you do not click on the link. Sheriffs recommend the following:
1)
File a complaint with the IC3 (Internet Crime Complaint Center) at: www.ic3.gov
. Be sure to include:
- The phone number from where the text originated
- The website listed within the text
2) Delete the Smishing Text
3) (Optionally) Using the toll's legitimate website or phone number to confirm you have no outstanding legitimate balances.
Sheriffs say if you have clicked the link and completed the form, please immediately contact your financial institutions to secure your personal information and accounts, and dispute any unfamiliar charges.