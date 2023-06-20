DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Elections has announced the introduction of Automatic Voter Registration at all Division of Motor Vehicle locations across the state beginning tomorrow.
According to the department, anyone who completes an application for either a new or renewed Delaware driver’s license, learners permit, or ID card and is not already registered to vote and is of sufficient age and a confirmed citizen will be automatically registered to vote.
Those changing their name or address on these documents and meet the criteria will also be automatically registered.
The Department says the automatic registration will create a seamless transfer of new voter registration data between the DMV and the Department of Elections. DMV customers’ information will reportedly be electronically transferred to the voter registration system where it will be reviewed and verified by DOE staff.
“As a result of the enactment of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, any U.S. citizen residing in the State of Delaware, who met the eligibility requirements, was afforded the opportunity to register to vote while obtaining or renewing a Delaware driver license, learners permit, or identification card. AVR will streamline the process for those who qualify,” said Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Director Jana Simpler.
The Department says a “Notice of Automatic Voter Registration” will be mailed to each automatically registered voter including a form to update their registration, choose a party affiliation, or cancel their registration.
Voters can contact the Delaware Department of Elections with any questions about the Automatic Voter Registration process. More information is available at elections.delaware.gov, or by calling 302-739-4277.