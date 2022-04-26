HARRINGTON, Del. - You won't be seeing chickens at this year's Delaware State Fair even though the fair is still three months away. Organizers have already cancelled all live poultry competitions and exhibits due to the threat of the avian flu.
Competitors are disappointed but understand it's better to be safe than sorry.
Drew Harris of Harrington has shown poultry at the Delaware State Fair for 15 years. However, his excitement is grounded this year. Harris say the hens and roosters help teach young people about agriculture.
However, with avian flu flying around, Harris understands the fairs decision to cancel all poultry exhibits.
“A lot of people like to come to the fair to see the poultry exhibits and see the different types of varieties and breeds that the poultry exhibits have to offer, but with the poultry industry being so vital to Delmarva and the Delaware region, that being safe is really the top priority,” says Harris.
Officials confirm there have been positive avian flu cases in Delaware. They say the threat to Delmarva poultry is real. Fair organizers say it's best to keep chickens away.
“It was a difficult decision. We’re certainly looking at trends of the avian flu. It warranted discussions with the Delaware Department of Agriculture and then ultimately they issued a directive Monday that we needed to hit the pause button for exhibits,” says Danny Aguilar.
The Assistant General Manager of the fair tells WBOC if the avian flu is contained by next year, then they would like the poultry exhibits to return.
With the cancellation of the poultry exhibits, fair officials say they will be replaced with other animal exhibits and activities.