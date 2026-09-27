SALISBURY, Md. - Someone broke into B&J Market in Salisbury late Saturday evening, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say the suspect used what appears to be hammer to break one of the glass doors to unlock it. They say he stole about $2,400 worth of merchandise, including lottery tickets, cigarettes, and cash.
They say he was seen wearing a black face mask, black trench coat-style jacket with brown inside collar. They say he was also wearing blue rubber gloves and black shoes.
The sheriff's office says the shoes could be "Air Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat 12" or the "White Thunder" color scheme shoes.
The market is located at 31795 Mt. Hermon Rd. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.