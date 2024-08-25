MARYLAND– Numerous county health departments across Maryland’s Eastern Shore will offer free immunizations for children returning to school.
Find a list of upcoming clinics and available appointment dates below:
Worcester County:
Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 at 9730 Healthway Drive in Berlin
Aug. 27 and Sept. 11 at 400A Walnut Street in Pocomoke
Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 at 6040 Public Landing Road in Snow Hill
(Appointment only, schedule online or call 410-632-1100 option 4)
Wicomico County:
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 and Sept. 5 at 300 W Carroll Street in Salisbury
(Appointment only, call 410-543-6943)
Dorchester County:
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26-30 at 10 Aurora Street in Cambridge
2-4 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Maces Lane Middle School (1101 Maces Lane in Cambridge)
2-4 p.m. on Aug. 29 at North Dorchester Middle School (5745 Cloverdale Road in Hurlock)
(Appointment only, call 410-228-0235)
Somerset County:
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 at 8928 Sign Post Road Suite #2 in Westover
(Appointment only, call 443-523-1700)
Talbot County:
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays
9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays
(Appointment only, call 410-819-5600)
Caroline County:
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 27 at 407 S 7th Street in Denton
(Appointment recommended, schedule online or call 410-479-8189)
Queen Anne’s County:
2-3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at 206 N Commerce Street in Centreville
(Appointment only, call 410-758-0720)
Health department officials require patients to bring immunization records and request any insurance or primary care information.