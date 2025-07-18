CRISFIELD, MD - Health officials are issuing an advisory for certain groups to stay out of the water.
The Somerset County Health Department says Wellington Beach is under advisory due to elevated bacteria levels. The beach will be retested on Monday, July 21, with results expected Wednesday, July 23. The health department says it will inform the public when levels are back to normal.
Health officials say children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are most likely to get sick from swimming in contaminated water. They are most likely to become seriously ill from exposure to waterborne illnesses.
Exposure to bacteria, viruses, and parasites in contaminated water can cause symptoms and diseases ranging from ear, nose, and eye infections to diarrhea, vomiting, hepatitis, encephalitis, skin rashes, and respiratory illnesses.
You can reduce your risk of getting sick by following these tips from the Somerset County Health Department:
- Pay attention to contamination signs and advisory warnings and stay out of polluted water.
- Avoid swimming at beaches after heavy rainfall.
- Stay out of murky or foul-smelling water.
- Avoid beach water if you have an open wound or infection.
- Swim without putting your head under water.