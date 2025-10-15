EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department has announced the arrest of a Baltimore man on numerous charges including attempted murder following an alleged stabbing in late September.
Police say they were called to Dover Road in Easton on Sept. 21 just before 1:40 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. There, police found the victim who had been reportedly stabbed in the neck, chest, arm, and back during a fight. The victim was later taken to Shock Trauma. The victim's current condition was not immediately clear.
The ensuing investigation revealed Steffon L. Washington, 34, of Baltimore as the suspect in the incident. Investigators with the Easton Police Department, along with U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, were able to track Washington to a home in Ellicott City, Md.
On Oct. 9, Washington was arrested and charged with Attempted 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault 1st and 2nd Degree. He was later taken to the Talbot County Detention Center.