Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.