MAR-VA THEATER

MAR-VA THEATER

 By Jimmy Hoppa

POCOMOKE, Md. - The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has announced its return to Worcester County as part of its statewide Music for Maryland Tour.

The concert, titled “250 Years of American Sound,” is part of the orchestra’s ongoing celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. It is currently slated for Tuesday, July 28 at the Mar-Va Theater in Pocomoke beginning at 7 p.m.

Selections will include medleys drawn from the American Revolution, the Civil War, and World War I, according to organizers, while also featuring songs from Porgy and Bess and West Side Story. 

The BSO says admission is pay-what-you-wish, with a recommended donation of $10 per registration. Advance reservations are encouraged.

BSO says the performance is part of its statewide initiative to bring live orchestral music to communities across Maryland. You can find more information at BSOmusic.org/community

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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