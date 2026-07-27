POCOMOKE, Md. - The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has announced its return to Worcester County as part of its statewide Music for Maryland Tour.
The concert, titled “250 Years of American Sound,” is part of the orchestra’s ongoing celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. It is currently slated for Tuesday, July 28 at the Mar-Va Theater in Pocomoke beginning at 7 p.m.
Selections will include medleys drawn from the American Revolution, the Civil War, and World War I, according to organizers, while also featuring songs from Porgy and Bess and West Side Story.
The BSO says admission is pay-what-you-wish, with a recommended donation of $10 per registration. Advance reservations are encouraged.
BSO says the performance is part of its statewide initiative to bring live orchestral music to communities across Maryland. You can find more information at BSOmusic.org/community.