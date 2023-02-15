FRANKFORD, Del.- The Barn Hill Preserve in Sussex County caught fire Tuesday evening.
According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, the fire started around 6 p.m. at an animal enclosure with exposure to other buildings at the preserve on the 34000 block of Peppers Corner Road. Several other fire companies responded to help including the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, and Frankford Volunteer Fire Company. No animals were harmed in the fire.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire without significant damage to other buildings.
One firefighter was treated by Millville EMS and transported to Beebe South Coastal Emergency Room for evaluation, according to the fire company.
The Barn Hill Preserve says that three of its enclosures and the home of one of their animals were completely destroyed. The animals have been temporarily relocated.
The preserve is accepting donations to help recoup some of the costs of rebuilding. If you would like to contribute, you may donate by clicking here.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.